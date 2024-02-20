CIBC Raises Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target to C$22.00

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KMP.UN. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.50 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Desjardins set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$22.14.

Shares of KMP.UN stock opened at C$19.63 on Friday. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1 year low of C$15.36 and a 1 year high of C$19.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.0583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Killam Apartment REIT’s payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

