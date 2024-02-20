Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is Twenty Acre Capital LP’s 8th Largest Position

Twenty Acre Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 6.6% of Twenty Acre Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Twenty Acre Capital LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSCO. New Street Research lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Melius lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.36.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.26. The company had a trading volume of 10,402,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,813,197. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.32 and its 200-day moving average is $52.06.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 47.42%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,315 shares in the company, valued at $22,615,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,315 shares in the company, valued at $22,615,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,836 shares of company stock worth $6,042,021 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

