Citigroup Boosts Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $211.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $170.00 to $211.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AMAT. StockNews.com raised Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $191.40.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Stock Up 6.3 %

AMAT stock opened at $199.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.19. The stock has a market cap of $166.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.55. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $206.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,116,511 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,012,063,000 after buying an additional 972,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,375,465,000 after buying an additional 2,033,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,434,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,720,928,000 after buying an additional 301,010 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Applied Materials by 11.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,304,331,000 after buying an additional 3,865,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Applied Materials by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,005,192 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,566,418,000 after buying an additional 682,098 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.