Citigroup Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for BHP Group (LON:BHP)

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,610 ($32.86) target price on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.68% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently commented on BHP. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($27.70) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,730 ($34.37) to GBX 2,660 ($33.49) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,362.14 ($29.74).
BHP Group Stock Down 3.4 %
About BHP Group
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BHP Group
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Walmart’s uptrend is intact; buy it when it dips
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.