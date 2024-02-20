Citigroup Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for BHP Group (LON:BHP)

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,610 ($32.86) target price on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BHP. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($27.70) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,730 ($34.37) to GBX 2,660 ($33.49) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,362.14 ($29.74).

Shares of LON BHP traded down GBX 82 ($1.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,296 ($28.91). 1,430,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.37. BHP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2,157 ($27.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,803 ($35.29). The stock has a market cap of £116.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,136.63, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,496.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,392.86.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

