Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 2.6% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned 0.12% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $63,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,774,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,410,000. Axiom Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Cynosure Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 67.0% in the second quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

IWM traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.80. The stock had a trading volume of 22,692,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,359,410. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.21. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.