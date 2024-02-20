Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lessened its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,718 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $16,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 186,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 54,627 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,803,000 after acquiring an additional 11,910 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 589,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,540,000 after acquiring an additional 117,781 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 131.4% during the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 64,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 36,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,598 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,881,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,871,229. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average of $50.20.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

