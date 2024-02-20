Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Decreases Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Zoetis by 102.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 92.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Zoetis stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.47. 1,509,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.03 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.43 and its 200-day moving average is $183.11.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $176,689.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,233.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,786 shares of company stock worth $748,470 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.33.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

