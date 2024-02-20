Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Decreases Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lessened its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $7,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 980.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $297,900,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:DRI traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $165.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,040,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,961. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.36 and a twelve month high of $173.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.87. The firm has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,883.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,959.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at $907,883.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,482. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DRI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.