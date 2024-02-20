Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $10.63 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $80.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,478,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,311. The firm has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.71. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $82.39.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

