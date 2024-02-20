Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $12.61 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,339 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 59,565 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Comcast by 1.7% in the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 3.1% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the second quarter worth $221,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 4.3% in the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 81,556 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 42.8% in the third quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.65. 12,628,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,887,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

