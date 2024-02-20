Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $138.17 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,147,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,342 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 5.6% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned 0.15% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $138,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $70.77. 7,993,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $104.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.99. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

