Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $31.10 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,810 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.3% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $31,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Longbow Finance SA raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Longbow Finance SA now owns 91,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after buying an additional 30,986 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,235,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,222,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 8,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 13,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 6,783 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 39,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. TD Cowen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.53.

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.09. 12,352,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,075,852. The company has a market capitalization of $408.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $120.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.09 and its 200-day moving average is $106.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

