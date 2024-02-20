Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Lowers Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI cut its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $9,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,601,000. Finally, Motco grew its position in Marriott International by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marriott International from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC began coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR stock traded up $1.38 on Tuesday, hitting $243.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,538,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.64. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.56 and a 1 year high of $250.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.01.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.