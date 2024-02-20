Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Lowers Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,148 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

PEP stock traded up $2.05 on Tuesday, hitting $168.37. 4,083,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,668,531. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $231.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.56 and a 200-day moving average of $170.18.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

