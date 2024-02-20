Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 1,067 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI decreased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $292,182,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,435,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 13.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,361,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,902,000 after buying an additional 283,027 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 88.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 584,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,458,000 after buying an additional 274,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 28.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,071,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,710,000 after purchasing an additional 235,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.33.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI stock traded down $4.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $262.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,167,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,830. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.18 and a 12-month high of $269.70. The company has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,847.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $197,246.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,123.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,741 shares of company stock worth $3,081,336. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.