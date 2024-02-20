Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 10,859 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,719 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 10,859 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 314.3% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded down $8.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $538.63. 4,978,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,855,236. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $600.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $569.88. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.60 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $243.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADBE. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.14.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

