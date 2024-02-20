Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 11,685 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,685 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,286,000 after buying an additional 76,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.13. The stock had a trading volume of 22,188,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,542,258. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.87. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

