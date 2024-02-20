Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 1,593 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 0.8% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $20,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $655.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY traded down $26.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $755.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,186,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,225. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $717.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $640.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $594.83. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.20 and a fifty-two week high of $794.47.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 50.78%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 89.66%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.