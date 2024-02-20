Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 209 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI trimmed its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 0.9% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $22,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 17.9% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 100.0% in the second quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 1,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA MDY traded down $3.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $513.21. 397,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,361. The company has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $503.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $477.30. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $522.06.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.