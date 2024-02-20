Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 23,752 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 23,752 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,245,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917,963 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,210,541 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,111,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,909,832 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,521,881,000 after acquiring an additional 430,869 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in NIKE by 7.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,371,886 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,469,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price target (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.24.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.18. 5,610,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,654,500. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.24. The firm has a market cap of $157.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

