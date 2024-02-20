Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 53,326 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,019 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 53,326 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

CSCO stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.31. 13,882,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,892,174. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 47.42%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,615,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,836 shares of company stock worth $6,042,021. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. DZ Bank cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Melius cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.36.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

