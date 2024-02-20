ClariVest Asset Management LLC Acquires 12,755 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,755 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 6.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 1.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RUSHA stock traded down $1.21 on Tuesday, reaching $45.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,612. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.35. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $50.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.38%. Rush Enterprises’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.41%.

In other Rush Enterprises news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 1,500,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $65,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 743,809 shares in the company, valued at $32,400,320.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 85,128 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $3,454,494.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,067,169.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 1,500,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $65,340,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,400,320.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,596,378 shares of company stock worth $69,337,644. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

RUSHA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

