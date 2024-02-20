ClariVest Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 64,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FRSH. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Freshworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Freshworks by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Freshworks by 210.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $126,690.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,241. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $126,690.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,241. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivasagopalan Ramamurthy sold 175,000 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $4,203,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 585,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,056,215.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 226,624 shares of company stock worth $5,335,402. Insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FRSH traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.63. 297,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,680,059. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.02 and a beta of 0.99. Freshworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $24.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on FRSH shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Freshworks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

