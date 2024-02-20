ClariVest Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 321,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of Holley as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HLLY. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Holley by 10.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Holley by 132.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Holley by 11.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Holley by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Holley by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Holley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Holley from $8.25 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Holley from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered Holley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.08.

NYSE HLLY traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.36. 171,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,054. The stock has a market cap of $516.97 million, a PE ratio of 164.33 and a beta of 1.60. Holley Inc. has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $8.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Holley Inc operates as designer, marketer, and manufacturer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

