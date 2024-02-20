ClariVest Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 66,200 ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 66,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of ACM Research at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the third quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 166.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 210.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in ACM Research in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in ACM Research by 205.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. 59.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ACM Research from $19.50 to $22.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on ACM Research from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on ACM Research from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of ACM Research stock traded down $1.48 on Tuesday, reaching $18.10. 308,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,497. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ACM Research, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $22.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.42.

In related news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 10,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 10,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $19,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Feng sold 7,500 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,100 over the last quarter. 33.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

