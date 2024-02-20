ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys 13,715 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,447 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,715 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Urban Outfitters worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 561.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 0.4 %

URBN traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.72. 78,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.52. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $43.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

URBN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters Profile

(Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.