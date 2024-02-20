ClariVest Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 84,124 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Decatur Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Block by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the first quarter valued at $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the second quarter valued at $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Block by 31.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the second quarter valued at $516,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Block from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Block from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Block from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Shares of SQ stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.32. 1,647,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,832,559. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $83.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.92. The company has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $294,666.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 212,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,518,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $294,666.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,518,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $384,336.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 280,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,054,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,663 shares of company stock worth $1,869,855. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

