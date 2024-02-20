ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,682 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 8.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 2.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 206,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 141.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 21,372 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,311,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after acquiring an additional 29,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETRN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.47. 613,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,823,906. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $360.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.04 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 26.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 82.19%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETRN. TheStreet raised Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.42.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

