ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $1.83 Million Stake in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Free Report) by 66,316.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,843 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.32% of PetIQ worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PETQ. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 13.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 416,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 50,647 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 5.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ during the third quarter valued at $2,738,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 135.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 34,638 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ during the third quarter valued at $113,000. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised PetIQ from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PetIQ in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of PetIQ stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,855. PetIQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $22.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average of $18.93. The company has a market capitalization of $548.28 million, a PE ratio of 44.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

