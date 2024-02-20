ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $2.08 Million Stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Celsius by 24.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Celsius by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Celsius by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Celsius from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Celsius in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Celsius in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.82.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of CELH stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $64.29. The company had a trading volume of 534,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,276,631. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.75 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.19 and a beta of 1.73.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 9,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $848,134.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,715,421.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Tony Guilfoyle sold 17,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $918,596.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,148 shares in the company, valued at $5,837,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 9,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $848,134.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,715,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,099,058 shares of company stock worth $51,603,269 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

