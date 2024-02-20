ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $981,000 Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 73,077.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,231 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PECO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.51. The stock had a trading volume of 20,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,664. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 75.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.56. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $37.92.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

