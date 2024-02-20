ClariVest Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,380 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Preferred Bank worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 87.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the third quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 169.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 887.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Preferred Bank stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,180. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $77.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.35 and a 200 day moving average of $66.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $127.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.84 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.93% and a return on equity of 22.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 5th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.59%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

