ClariVest Asset Management LLC Invests $936,000 in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,282,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,591,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,478,000 after acquiring an additional 14,931 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HELE shares. StockNews.com raised Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Helen of Troy from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Helen of Troy from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

HELE stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.74. 5,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,654. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.62. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $81.14 and a 1-year high of $143.68. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 8th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.11 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

