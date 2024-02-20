ClariVest Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 3.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.4% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 11.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 64.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Shockwave Medical by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Shockwave Medical

In other news, VP Trinh Phung sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total transaction of $34,840.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,983,620.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Trinh Phung sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total transaction of $34,840.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,983,620.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total value of $694,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,614,607.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,096 shares of company stock valued at $11,806,575 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $264.39. The stock had a trading volume of 125,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a current ratio of 11.76. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 67.87, a P/E/G ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.88. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $315.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.46 and its 200-day moving average is $205.75.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $202.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.38.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

