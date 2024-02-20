ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APAM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 666.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,344,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,663 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $245,257,000 after buying an additional 1,248,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,817,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,980,000 after buying an additional 1,053,748 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 71.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,431,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,602,000 after buying an additional 1,013,773 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APAM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Insider Activity at Artisan Partners Asset Management

In related news, EVP Gregory K. Ramirez sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $105,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,403.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of APAM traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.04. The company had a trading volume of 21,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,410. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.91 and a 200-day moving average of $38.92. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.88.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 73.84% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous None dividend of $0.65. This represents a yield of 5.5%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

