Clean Energy Transition LLP Grows Holdings in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Clean Energy Transition LLP lifted its position in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,173,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,628 shares during the quarter. Blue Bird comprises approximately 3.6% of Clean Energy Transition LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Clean Energy Transition LLP owned 3.65% of Blue Bird worth $25,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLBD. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Blue Bird by 1.9% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 214,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Blue Bird in the 3rd quarter valued at $444,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 10,718 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 24,120 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Blue Bird during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,202,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Blue Bird currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.70.

Shares of NASDAQ BLBD traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.80. 732,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.30. Blue Bird Co. has a 52 week low of $17.37 and a 52 week high of $33.94.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Blue Bird had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 223.85%. The business had revenue of $302.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Blue Bird Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Blue Bird news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $388,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,750.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blue Bird news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 2,500,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $62,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,042,650 shares in the company, valued at $101,470,515. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $388,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,750.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,785,000 shares of company stock worth $71,247,450. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

