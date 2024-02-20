Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Clear Channel Outdoor from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.91. Clear Channel Outdoor has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $1.95.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 15.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 298,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,310,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 383,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays.

