Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Clear Channel Outdoor from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 15.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 298,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,310,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 383,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter.
Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays.
