Clear Street Markets LLC Acquires New Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 101,056.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,988,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,350,000 after buying an additional 1,986,767 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,969 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $147,735,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,964,000 after purchasing an additional 248,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,736,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of MDB traded down $24.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $440.23. The stock had a trading volume of 520,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,589. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.59 and a 1-year high of $509.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $416.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $385.45. The company has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.23) EPS. MongoDB's revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

MDB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 target price (down previously from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.68.

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.03, for a total transaction of $4,140,072.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,503,740.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,281 shares of company stock valued at $30,362,933. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

