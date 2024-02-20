Clear Street Markets LLC Boosts Position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) by 308.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,200 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Nordic American Tankers by 10.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,707 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Nordic American Tankers by 40.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Nordic American Tankers by 29.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Nordic American Tankers by 9.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 37,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nordic American Tankers by 3.2% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 108,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. 42.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Trading Down 0.9 %

NAT traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.23. The company had a trading volume of 707,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,894. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.22. The company has a market cap of $883.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of -0.06. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Nordic American Tankers Cuts Dividend

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $48.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.04 million. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 42.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

