Clear Street Markets LLC Boosts Stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,173 shares during the quarter. Smith & Nephew makes up 0.2% of Clear Street Markets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scharf Investments LLC increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 15.7% in the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,473,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,278,000 after purchasing an additional 335,276 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 6.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,217,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,275,000 after buying an additional 71,893 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 15.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,019,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,468,000 after buying an additional 137,423 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 103.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,005,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,424,000 after buying an additional 510,617 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 3.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 954,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,440,000 after buying an additional 31,912 shares during the period. 8.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on SNN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Smith & Nephew from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,240.00.

Smith & Nephew Price Performance

NYSE SNN traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $28.57. 236,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,212. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.49 and a 200 day moving average of $26.10. Smith & Nephew plc has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $33.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

See Also

