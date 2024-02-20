Clear Street Markets LLC Buys Shares of 3,700 Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JXN. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Jackson Financial by 199.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Jackson Financial by 4,347.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Jackson Financial by 291.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JXN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.66. The company had a trading volume of 170,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,470. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.70 and a 52 week high of $54.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

