Clear Street Markets LLC Has $122,000 Stock Holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Clear Street Markets LLC cut its position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apartment Investment and Management Price Performance

Shares of AIV stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $7.58. 123,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $8.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average of $7.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

