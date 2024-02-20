Clear Street Markets LLC Increases Stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 1,906.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of argenx by 32.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,511,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,219,000 after purchasing an additional 368,367 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of argenx by 11.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,182,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,792,000 after purchasing an additional 124,953 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of argenx by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 923,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,831,000 after purchasing an additional 36,356 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of argenx by 236.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,788,000 after buying an additional 443,217 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of argenx by 339.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 581,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,925,000 after buying an additional 449,151 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get argenx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on argenx from $585.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on argenx in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on argenx from $518.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen raised their price target on argenx from $612.00 to $641.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on argenx from $582.00 to $451.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.90.

argenx Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of argenx stock traded up $2.51 on Tuesday, reaching $394.74. 140,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,392. argenx SE has a twelve month low of $327.73 and a twelve month high of $550.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.17 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $391.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $456.29.

About argenx

(Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.