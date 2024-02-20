Clear Street Markets LLC Purchases 7,100 Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) by 74.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 18.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,455 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the third quarter valued at about $444,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 4.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,878 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the third quarter worth about $248,000. 19.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alliance Resource Partners

In other news, major shareholder Kathleen Mowry sold 38,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $834,995.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,359,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,735,979.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,552 shares of company stock valued at $3,239,058. Company insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Price Performance

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,565. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.15. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.17.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The energy company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $625.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.54 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 24.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.64%. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is presently 58.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARLP shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

