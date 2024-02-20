Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 500 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Clear Street Markets LLC trimmed its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 438.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 62.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities downgraded W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James downgraded W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.30.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

WPC stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,657. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.36 and a 1 year high of $83.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.89.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 40.68%. The business had revenue of $410.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 104.24%.

W. P. Carey Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

