Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 361,266 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,325,559 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 361,266 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.47% of TJX Companies worth $473,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 35.5% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 73,466 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,236 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,447,146 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,813,329,000 after acquiring an additional 555,639 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 7.9% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 114,250 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 65.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,649 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 11,734 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 29,057 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.76.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

TJX stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $97.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,377,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $111.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.22. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.92 and a 12-month high of $99.45.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

