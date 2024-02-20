Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $409.04 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 243.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,920,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,071,489 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.25% of T-Mobile US worth $409,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth about $560,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 376.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 10.0% during the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.93.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $31,594,911.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 693,439,211 shares in the company, valued at $112,406,496,103.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $31,594,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 693,439,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,406,496,103.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total value of $521,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,721,624.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,771,434 shares of company stock worth $450,707,053 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS stock traded up $1.77 on Tuesday, reaching $162.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,590,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,716,098. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.82. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $165.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $192.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

