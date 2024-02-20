Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $635.71 Million Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,340,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 422,787 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $635,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:MMC traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $201.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,704. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $151.86 and a one year high of $202.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 37.72%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.