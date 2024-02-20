Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,276,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 499,774 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $457,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of EQT by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of EQT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.23.

Shares of EQT stock traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $33.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,733,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,342,763. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.12.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. EQT had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.82%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

