Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 400,370 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,992,893 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,370 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.7% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Meta Platforms worth $1,799,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its position in Meta Platforms by 8.7% in the third quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 25,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 14.8% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 74,584 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $22,391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,603 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Meta Platforms by 150.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 263 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management raised its position in Meta Platforms by 6.3% in the third quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,530 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $470.80. The company had a trading volume of 8,058,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,469,609. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.66 and a 1 year high of $488.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $389.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.60.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.32, for a total transaction of $16,281,261.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.32, for a total transaction of $16,281,261.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total value of $180,542.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,519,327.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 915,124 shares of company stock worth $348,778,650 over the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on META. KeyCorp increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.53.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

